Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 2,433 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.39.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

