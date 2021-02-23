Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Invests $9.78 Million in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 983,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

