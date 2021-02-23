Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $16.37 Million Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513,110 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.36% of Qurate Retail worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 837.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,502,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,267 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 280.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,980,000 after buying an additional 2,462,144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 2,360.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,634,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,567,852 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after buying an additional 1,257,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,977,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

