Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $11.44 Million Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,881 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.58% of World Fuel Services worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in World Fuel Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 276,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,969 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $31,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $577,441 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INT opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

