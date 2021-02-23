Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 656,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,669 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $831.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASIX. Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.