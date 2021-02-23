Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,951,794 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in PPL by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,835,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. PPL Co. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

