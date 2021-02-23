Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,951,794 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in PPL by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 9.8% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.2% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 71,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

In related news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

