Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires Shares of 983,829 New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 983,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 134,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

NRZ stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

