TheStreet Lowers Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to D+

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LTHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.11, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Research analysts expect that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $798,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Livent by 14.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Livent by 70.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

