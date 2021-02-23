The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues Earnings Results

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The Williams Companies updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.99-1.23 EPS.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,993,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,947. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on WMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

