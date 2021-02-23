The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in The Western Union by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in The Western Union by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period.

NYSE WU opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,752 shares of company stock valued at $836,974 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

