The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.01

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.01 and last traded at $70.34, with a volume of 7932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 115.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.