The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa Sells 3,653 Shares

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TKR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 693,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in The Timken by 17.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 39,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken by 17.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Timken by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

