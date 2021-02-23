The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $19,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after buying an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after buying an additional 152,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after buying an additional 148,470 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.15. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.