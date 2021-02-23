The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

REAL traded down $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. 356,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,232. The RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 3.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.76.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 13,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $318,357.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,555.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $3,086,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 204,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,230.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 662,494 shares of company stock worth $14,303,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

