The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.80% of The Manitowoc worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Manitowoc by 247.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

MTW opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.95 million, a PE ratio of -47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.