The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

The Home Depot has raised its dividend by 68.5% over the last three years.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock traded down $16.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.52. The stock had a trading volume of 153,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,138. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $279.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.