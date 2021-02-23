The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 1.65 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.
The Home Depot has raised its dividend by 68.5% over the last three years.
HD stock traded down $16.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.52. The stock had a trading volume of 153,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,138. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $279.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
