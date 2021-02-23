The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.24-0.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $61-63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.39 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 170,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,543. The firm has a market cap of $445.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.88.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

