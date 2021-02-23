The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €77.40 Price Target for Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24)

Scout24 AG (G24.F) (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €77.40 ($91.06) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on G24. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays set a €73.20 ($86.12) price objective on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 AG (G24.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 AG (G24.F) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €72.31 ($85.07).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €65.45 ($77.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94. Scout24 AG has a one year low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €70.05. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

