The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XM. Barclays initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

XM stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

