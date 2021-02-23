The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XM. Barclays initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

XM stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

