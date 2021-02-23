The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,863,000 after buying an additional 2,083,215 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,361 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $59.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

