The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.15-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.

BCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -304.00 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

