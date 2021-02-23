The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. The Brink’s updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.15-5.35 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.15 to $5.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.62. 13,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,870. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31.

Get The Brink's alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.