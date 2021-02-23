The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA stock opened at $212.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $321.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.66.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.