The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $53,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $214.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $321.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.66.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

