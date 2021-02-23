The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.65.

NYSE BNS opened at $57.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,669 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,343,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 228,204 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,653 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,218,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,271,000 after acquiring an additional 543,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,197,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,876,000 after acquiring an additional 595,368 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.