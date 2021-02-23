TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.65 and last traded at $44.82. 1,292,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,583,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 871,567 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 276.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after buying an additional 3,671,841 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

