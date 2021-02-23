Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.16.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $90.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37,608.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,156.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.