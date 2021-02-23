Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Owens & Minor worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth about $965,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $31.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $146,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

