Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 309.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their price objective on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $65.37.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $249,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $2,695,140. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

