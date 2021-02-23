Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,426 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 513,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 366,625 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after purchasing an additional 190,582 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SVC. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

