Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) Receives C$4.46 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.46.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tervita from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Tervita and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Tervita alerts:

TSE TEV traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.72. Tervita has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$344.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.