TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Price Target Increased to C$7.40 by Analysts at Cormark

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded TeraGo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on TeraGo from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

TGO stock opened at C$7.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.45. The company has a market cap of C$116.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20. TeraGo has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$8.00.

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

