Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Down 5.1%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.03 and last traded at $42.87. Approximately 2,273,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,292,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $2,001,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,771 shares of company stock worth $2,758,905. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

