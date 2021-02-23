TERA (TERA) Price Tops $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One TERA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TERA has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. TERA has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $228,152.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.17 or 0.00479021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00068360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00085100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00057056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.97 or 0.00482440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00071268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026475 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.