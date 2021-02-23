Tenaris Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 626 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,081% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on TS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.