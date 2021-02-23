Temenos’ (TMSNY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Temenos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Temenos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Temenos from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $147.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.07 and its 200-day moving average is $134.55. Temenos has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $172.46.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

