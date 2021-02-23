Temenos’ (TMSNY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Temenos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Temenos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Temenos from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of TMSNY stock opened at $147.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.07 and its 200-day moving average is $134.55. Temenos has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

