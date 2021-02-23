Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMSNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Temenos from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Temenos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

TMSNY opened at $147.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.55. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.46.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

