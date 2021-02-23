Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMSNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Temenos from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Temenos from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

TMSNY opened at $147.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.55. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

