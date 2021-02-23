Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after buying an additional 673,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,819 shares in the company, valued at $19,648,614.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,363 shares of company stock valued at $61,174,903. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.39.

TDOC stock opened at $268.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of -187.94 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.85.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

