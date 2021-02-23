Tekcapital plc (TEK.L) (LON:TEK) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.93

Tekcapital plc (TEK.L) (LON:TEK)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.93 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). Tekcapital plc (TEK.L) shares last traded at GBX 15.04 ($0.20), with a volume of 240,806 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.49 million and a P/E ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.84.

About Tekcapital plc (TEK.L) (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through two segment; Professional Services and Licensing and Investment Activities. It engages in the provision of recruitment services; and reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers, as well as offers R&D tax relief credits, management services, and intellectual property services to third party customers.

