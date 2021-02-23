Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$34.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.47.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$29.32 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.36.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

