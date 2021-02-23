TD Securities Raises (NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) Price Target to C$7.00

(NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.55 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.60 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

(NXE.V) has a fifty-two week low of C$1.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.59.

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

