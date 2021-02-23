TD Securities Increases Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$11.50

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s current price.

UNS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$9.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$381.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.21. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$11.86.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

