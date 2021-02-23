TD Securities Downgrades First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AG. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 1.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 320,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

