TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Given New $70.00 Price Target at CIBC

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.28.

TC Energy stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TC Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,042,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,306,000 after buying an additional 707,329 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,118,000 after buying an additional 8,574,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in TC Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,566,000 after buying an additional 458,467 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in TC Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,306,000 after buying an additional 354,685 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TC Energy by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,607,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,669,000 after buying an additional 2,214,527 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

