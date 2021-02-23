Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Shares Up 7.9%

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.02 and last traded at $15.75. 4,963,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 5,418,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.15 and a beta of 2.10.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

