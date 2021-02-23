Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.68 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.35. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.