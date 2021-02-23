Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.68 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.35. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $2,425,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

