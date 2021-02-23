Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) & Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Head-To-Head Survey

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talos Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $927.62 million 0.87 $58.73 million $3.56 2.80 Pacific Coast Oil Trust $54.18 million 0.12 $12.62 million N/A N/A

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Talos Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talos Energy presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.45%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -5.36% 1.20% 0.50% Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Talos Energy beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of 19.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

