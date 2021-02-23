Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.08 Million

Analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report $194.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.40 million and the highest is $217.90 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $233.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $683.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.00 million to $749.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $938.95 million, with estimates ranging from $886.30 million to $985.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of TALO remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 715,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,342. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $810.36 million, a PE ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 15.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

