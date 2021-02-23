T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $144,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

